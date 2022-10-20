Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 October 2022

08:56 AM | 20 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,490.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Karachi Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Islamabad Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Peshawar Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Quetta Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Sialkot Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Attock Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Gujranwala Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Jehlum Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Multan Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Bahawalpur Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Gujrat Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Nawabshah Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Chakwal Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Hyderabad Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Nowshehra Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Sargodha Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Faisalabad Rs135,800 Rs1,545
Mirpur Rs135,800 Rs1,545

