Saboor Aly pens heartfelt note for husband Ali Ansari on birthday

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair are setting the bar high for celebrity couples in love.

Celebrating Ansari's 35th birthday, his beloved wife, Aly, took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of the couple with a overwhelmingly sweet birthday note that melted netizens' hearts.

The Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain actress wrote, "Are you ready for the next 365 days with me? I know I am. You make me feel proud and safe, being your wife is an incredible blessing! Thank you for being my human diary, for listening without judging, and for always letting me know that you’re always there for me."

She further added, "I want to see you achieve everything you’ve ever told me. I pray that ALLAH always fills your heart with his presence and everlasting love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man who holds my heart forever!"

The duo tied the knot in early 2022. Aly is currently making headlines for her impeccable performance in the drama serial Mushkil. Ansari was last seen in Fitrat.