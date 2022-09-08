Saboor Aly pens heartfelt note for husband Ali Ansari on birthday
Share
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair are setting the bar high for celebrity couples in love.
Celebrating Ansari's 35th birthday, his beloved wife, Aly, took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of the couple with a overwhelmingly sweet birthday note that melted netizens' hearts.
The Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain actress wrote, "Are you ready for the next 365 days with me? I know I am. You make me feel proud and safe, being your wife is an incredible blessing! Thank you for being my human diary, for listening without judging, and for always letting me know that you’re always there for me."
She further added, "I want to see you achieve everything you’ve ever told me. I pray that ALLAH always fills your heart with his presence and everlasting love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man who holds my heart forever!"
View this post on Instagram
The duo tied the knot in early 2022. Aly is currently making headlines for her impeccable performance in the drama serial Mushkil. Ansari was last seen in Fitrat.
Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins ... 06:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has left the internet blazing as she dropped an adorable video with the cast and crew of her ...
- PM Shehbaz assures IHC of recovering all missing persons03:31 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022