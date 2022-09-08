Saboor Aly pens heartfelt note for husband Ali Ansari on birthday

Noor Fatima
03:55 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly pens heartfelt note for husband Ali Ansari on birthday
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair are setting the bar high for celebrity couples in love.

Celebrating Ansari's 35th birthday, his beloved wife, Aly, took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of the couple with a overwhelmingly sweet birthday note that melted netizens' hearts.

The Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain actress wrote, "Are you ready for the next 365 days with me? I know I am. You make me feel proud and safe, being your wife is an incredible blessing! Thank you for being my human diary, for listening without judging, and for always letting me know that you’re always there for me."

She further added, "I want to see you achieve everything you’ve ever told me. I pray that ALLAH always fills your heart with his presence and everlasting love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man who holds my heart forever!"

The duo tied the knot in early 2022. Aly is currently making headlines for her impeccable performance in the drama serial Mushkil.   Ansari was last seen in Fitrat.

Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins ... 06:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has left the internet blazing as she dropped an adorable video with the cast and crew of her ...

More From This Category
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers ...
06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
New song released from Pakistani movie based on ...
11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of ...
09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt barred from entering ...
06:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Omar announces release of song from her ...
09:48 PM | 8 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives lovable reaction as Virat Kohli’s ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr