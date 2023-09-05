Gold price sees a massive fall in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have declined in the domestic market inline with the downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs6,300 to close at Rs232,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs5,203 to settle at Rs199,588, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $9 to settle at $1,931 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, respectively.