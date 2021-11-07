Sharjah Ruler Sultan bin Muhammad grants Dh4.5 million for publishers at SIBF 2021
SHARJAH - His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of AED 4.5 million for the purchase of new titles from both Arab and foreign publishers who have a presence at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) this year.
This annual tribute is in line with His Highness’s commitment to continually update Sharjah’s libraries with the latest regional and global educational materials in science, arts, literature, culture, history, and other disciplines in both Arabic and international languages. This new influx of knowledge resources into the emirate will serve students, researchers, and academics in the emirate with the latest content.
The sizeable fund allocation will offer the required revenue boost to several publishing houses, book retailers, and other participants at SIBF 2021, who are all at this global platform to fuel their post-pandemic recovery.
Running until November 13, 2021, in Expo Centre Sharjah, SIBF 2021 is home to 1,632 Arab and global publishers from 83 countries who are exhibiting over 15 million copies of 1.3 unique titles on a diversity of topics and fields that target all age groups. Over 110,000 of these titles have made their SIBF debut.
