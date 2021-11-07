Pakistan condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi prime minister
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan on Sunday condemned an attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iraq.
PM Al-Kadhimi remained unhurt in the assassination attempt in which a drone was used to carry out the attack on the prime minister's residence early Sunday.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement, “Pakistan strongly condemns the cowardly attack on the residence of the Prime Minister of Iraq in Baghdad today [Sunday], which resulted in many injuries. It is a matter of relief that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is safe,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.
“No cause justifies such wanton acts of violence. We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” it added.
Residents of Baghdad said they heard gunfire and an explosion from the direction of the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the prime minister’s home as well as several diplomatic missions and government offices.
Soon after the attack, the PM was moved to a secure location. He called for calm and restraint for the sake of Iraq, and backed security forces to ensure the safety of the nation and to uphold the law.
“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhimi said.
