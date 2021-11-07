OIC special envoy to visit Azad Kashmir, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, will lead a high-level delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from November 7 to 12.

The delegation will include OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Bakhit, and other senior officials, according to the Pakistani Foreign Office.

During the visit, Aldobeay will hold discussions with top officials on human rights, security and other issues related to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“His [envoy] visit will reinforce the centrality of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to lasting peace in South Asia,” the foreign office said in a statement.

“During his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the special envoy will interact with a cross-section of the Kashmiri society, including the True Representatives of the Kashmiri People,” it said, saying he would visit a “model village” housing Kashmiris forced from their homes in Indian occupied Kashmir and meet victims of cross-border firing.

“These engagements will provide the special envoy a first-hand account of the gravity of the situation on the ground,” the foreign office said.

Instituted at the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in 2019, the special envoy on Jammu and Kashmir has played “an important leadership role in steering the organization’s principled position on this issue.”