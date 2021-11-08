US lifts pandemic travel restrictions after 19 months

09:39 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
US lifts pandemic travel restrictions after 19 months
Share

WASHINGTON – The US has lifted Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions from 33 countries, mostly from Europe, allowing family members to reconnect with their loved ones and make trips after a gap of 19 months.

The change in US travel policy comes as the Biden administration has paced up its vaccination campaign. Recently, it introduced a rule that will require companies with more than 100 employees to get their workers vaccinated by January 4.

From Monday, the US has started accepting fully vaccinated passengers at airports and land borders. However, the inbound travellers will be required to show proof of the vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before entering the US.

Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.

In March 2020, the then-Trump administration had imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of the virus. 

US approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 ... 09:26 AM | 30 Oct, 2021

WASHINGTON – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Friday authorised the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech coronavirus ...

More From This Category
Sharjah Publishing City facilitates 38 businesses ...
07:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai latest visit figure approaches 3 ...
07:28 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan
05:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Taliban warns TTP splinter groups of 'military ...
02:17 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Sharjah Ruler Sultan bin Muhammad grants Dh4.5 ...
09:11 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Indian minister terms Aryan Khan’s arrest ...
03:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Sami honoured with Indian national award
06:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr