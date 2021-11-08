US lifts pandemic travel restrictions after 19 months

WASHINGTON – The US has lifted Covid-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions from 33 countries, mostly from Europe, allowing family members to reconnect with their loved ones and make trips after a gap of 19 months.

The change in US travel policy comes as the Biden administration has paced up its vaccination campaign. Recently, it introduced a rule that will require companies with more than 100 employees to get their workers vaccinated by January 4.

From Monday, the US has started accepting fully vaccinated passengers at airports and land borders. However, the inbound travellers will be required to show proof of the vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before entering the US.

Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.

In March 2020, the then-Trump administration had imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of the virus.