ISI chief briefs Parliamentary Committee on national security, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security is underway at the Parliament House to discuss key issues, including the worsening situation in Afghanistan and national security.

Reports in local media suggest that an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee has commenced for the briefing about the situation in Afghanistan, India, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

DG Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is briefing the parliamentary committee, whereas Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the DG Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar are also present along with Members of Parliaments. COAS Gen. Bajwa arrived at Parliament House by helicopter.

Top opposition leaders have also attended the meeting as they will be taken into confidence with regards to the recent developments, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media reporters. FM Qureshi, while speaking with a private news channel, said that the Prime Minister will not attend today’s meeting.

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Leader of the Opposition in the NA Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Sindh and Balochistan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti, and other members also attended the meeting.

Participants attending the meeting were not allowed to carry mobile phones while a large screen for briefing has also been installed in the National Assembly Hall.