Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed handed over command of Karachi Corps

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed has been handed over the command of the Karachi Corps on Monday, said military’s media wing in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the change of command ceremony held at the Corps Headquarters Karachi.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum handed over command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum will take charge as new director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) on November 20, replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.