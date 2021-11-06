Watch: Pakistan T20 squad enjoys pool time ahead of World Cup clash with Scotland

06:32 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
Watch: Pakistan T20 squad enjoys pool time ahead of World Cup clash with Scotland
DUBAI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video of the national squad enjoying their pool activity as they have booked a place for the team in the semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

PCB captioned the video as, “Our boys had their pool activity before leaving for the training session”.

The players can be seen playing with a football and cheering the moment.  

The activity comes as Pakistan is set to lock horns with Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday (November 7) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led team has already qualified for the semis after beating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia.

Another win over Scotland will assure them a top place in Group 2.

