Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship reaches finals stage

LAHORE – All the finals of different categories in the Nayza All Pakistan National Tennis Championship 2021 will be played on Saturday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-3.

In the girls U-14 semifinals, Soha Ali beat Zoha Arshad 4-0, 4-0 and Soori Saad beat Javeeria Sagir 4-1, 4-0.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Abubakar Talha/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab/Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-0 and Amir Mazari/Omer Jawad beat Nabeel Ali Qayum/Abdur Rehman 5-4, 4-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 singles semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-0 and Omer Jawad beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-2, 4-2.

In the U-10 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat Ahsan Bari 4-0, 4-0 and Hajra Sohail beat Fajar Fayyaz 4-0, 4-0.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-1 and Asad Zaman beat Omer Jawad 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.