Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship reaches finals stage
Share
LAHORE – All the finals of different categories in the Nayza All Pakistan National Tennis Championship 2021 will be played on Saturday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.
In the boys U-18 semifinals, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-3.
In the girls U-14 semifinals, Soha Ali beat Zoha Arshad 4-0, 4-0 and Soori Saad beat Javeeria Sagir 4-1, 4-0.
In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Abubakar Talha/Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab/Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-0 and Amir Mazari/Omer Jawad beat Nabeel Ali Qayum/Abdur Rehman 5-4, 4-2.
In the boys/girls U-12 singles semifinals, Amir Mazari beat Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-0 and Omer Jawad beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-2, 4-2.
In the U-10 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat Ahsan Bari 4-0, 4-0 and Hajra Sohail beat Fajar Fayyaz 4-0, 4-0.
In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-1 and Asad Zaman beat Omer Jawad 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.
- Spain's Minister of Culture and Sports visits Sharjah International ...07:45 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- 11 Covid-19 patients killed in Indian hospital fire07:43 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup – England to ball first as South Africa eye ...07:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- SnackVideo ‘committed to creating Safe Digital Pakistan’06:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship reaches finals ...06:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Saba Qamar treats fans with a fun Q/A session on Instagram03:00 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat breaks silence on divorce rumours, shares Tuba's video04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
- Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021