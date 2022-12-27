Search

Shae Gill featured in New York Times Square billboard

Noor Fatima 09:51 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Shae Gill featured in New York Times Square billboard
Source: Shae Gill (Instagram)

The Pakistani music industry has been the center of attention for its chart-busting melodious songs, aspiring musicians in the town, and a bunch of women dominating the charts with their angelic voices.

The list of these talented ladies is incomplete without mentioning singer Shae Gill who swooned the world with her soothing voice. The 23-year-old singer has made Pakistan proud with yet another internationally recognised achievement. 

For Spotify's EQUAL Pakistan playlist, the song-streaming app announced the Pasoori crooner as its Ambassador for the month of December, according to a press release.

The globally recognised program featured Gill’s recent track Sukoon as the highlight. Following this came Gill's New York Times digital billboard, like the previous ambassadors, making her stand in the league of legendary Pakistani artists. 

Sukoon is a collaboration between Gill and the Pakistani songwriter-singer duo Hassan and Roshaan. The track was an instant hit among the singers' fans. Keeping in view the hype Sukoon received, the collaborators produced an equally soothing music video that gained 81K+  views on YouTube.   

Social media users were ecstatic to watch Gill paving the way for aspiring artists to make their dreams come true. 

Anushae Babar Gill, better known as Shae Gill, began her singing career as a cover artist on Instagram, later debuting with Coke Studio's Pasoori alongside Ali Sethi. Propelled into stardom, Gill became the most streamed Pakistani female artist on Spotify this year as revealed by Wrapped 2022.

On the work front, the emerging star has lent her vocals for different songs including Pasoori, Sukoon, and Le Lu Lai.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

