Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

KARACHI – The federal government has provided another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 encashed by June 30, 2023.

Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till 30th June 2023.

The investors of the prize bonds have following options of encashment or exchange;

a. Encashment at Face Value

b. Conversion to Premium Prize Bonds of Rs. 25,000 and/or Rs. 40,000 (Registered)

c. Replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC)

The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country.

The central bank has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.