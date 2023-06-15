Search

Pakistan

Google removes doodle about general elections in Pakistan

03:11 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Google removes doodle about general elections in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Google removed its creative doodle that alerted that general elections are slated to be held this year in Pakistan.  

The doodle, which featured a ballot box with the Pakistani flag on it, was shared early Thursday and it stayed for hours before it was removed. 

The search engine has not shared the reason behind the surprise move but some social media users claimed it might have been asked to take it down. 

As a user go to check the doodle, a message appears stating as: “We're sorry, but the doodle you've requested cannot be found. Here are some other doodles you might enjoy”.

As the current assembly’s term is about to end in coming months, the countdown for the general elections has started with the country’s leading parties planning to roll out election campaigns.

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s former ruling party – in its last bid to pressurise government for general elections in country’s most populated region – dissolved provincial legislature and now the elections are pending in two regions.

The country’s economy is struggling with inflationary crisis, while people are facing the highest inflation rate in Asia. The cash-strapped nation even experienced a high fiscal deficit, a rising public debt burden, inflationary pressures, and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.

