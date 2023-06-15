Faryal Mehmood shares new dance video

Search

Web Desk 03:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

LAHORE – Pakistan model and actress Faryal Mehmood has proved her versatility onscreen with the magical drama Raqeeb Se

Apart from acting endeavours, the 30-year-old is a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting her groove worthy dance moves on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the Laal Ishq star posted a video of herself dancing along with choreographer Ramiz Law. Wearing black tights and loose white shirt, Faryal has sent the pulse of her fans racing. 

“You guys wanted a dance video- here it is!” she started the caption of the video with this phrase. 

“Shout out @deeveesofficial for making this happen- @ramizlaw for choreographing this beautiful piece, I cannot wait to learn from you even more! @moeedsayyam I’m so glad we found you, no one would have shot this better than you did!,” she wrote. 

The fabulous star also thanked makeup artist Iftikharul Hassan for making her “look outstanding”.

