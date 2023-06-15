Indian teen sets world record by dancing for five days straight

MUMBAI – A 16-year-old Indian girl, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours.

In a blog, the Guinness World Records said she danced for five consecutive days to break the previous record of 126 hours which set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018.

Srushti’s dance marathon was organised at her college’s auditorium, which was “jam packed with supporters,” as described by GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

“There were moments of her being too tired, but her parents were by her side all the time, spraying her face with water to keep her fresh,” Swapnil said. “Very impressive performance overall.”

The teenage girls started his attempt on the morning of May 29 and continued until the afternoon of 3 June to set the new record.

To achieve this record, a recognized dance style must be performed to a reasonable standard, and the participant's feet must be moving to the music at all times, the GWR said in its blog.

Srushti, who prepared for 15 months for this task, performed the Kathak dance style, which is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance.

She was trained by her grandfather, Baban Mane, who taught her Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation also known as ‘yogic sleep’.

As per our guidelines for ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Srushti could sleep or use the bathroom during the attempt.

Srushti took her rest breaks “mostly at midnight,” using the time to nap or talk to her parents “for brain refreshment.”