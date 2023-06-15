Search

World

Indian teen sets world record by dancing for five days straight

02:44 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Indian teen sets world record by dancing for five days straight
Source: GWR/website

MUMBAI – A 16-year-old Indian girl, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours.

In a blog, the Guinness World Records said she danced for five consecutive days to break the previous record of 126 hours which set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018.

Srushti’s dance marathon was organised at her college’s auditorium, which was “jam packed with supporters,” as described by GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

“There were moments of her being too tired, but her parents were by her side all the time, spraying her face with water to keep her fresh,” Swapnil said. “Very impressive performance overall.”

The teenage girls started his attempt on the morning of May 29 and continued until the afternoon of 3 June to set the new record. 

To achieve this record, a recognized dance style must be performed to a reasonable standard, and the participant's feet must be moving to the music at all times, the GWR said in its blog.

Srushti, who prepared for 15 months for this task, performed the Kathak dance style, which is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance.

She was trained by her grandfather, Baban Mane, who taught her Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation also known as ‘yogic sleep’.

As per our guidelines for ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Srushti could sleep or use the bathroom during the attempt.

Srushti took her rest breaks “mostly at midnight,” using the time to nap or talk to her parents “for brain refreshment.”

4-year-old sets Guinness World Record as youngest person to publish a book

World

Miraculous siblings survive plane crash and 40 days in Amazon forest 

10:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Indian army officer accused of sexually assaulting soldier's wife

05:21 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years

06:09 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

At least five killed in blast at missile factory in Turkiye capital 

01:48 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Revealed: How Malta Deputy PM’s aide received payments from Indian-Canadian businessman

11:31 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Another Indian movie sparks backlash for Islamophobic content

10:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Google removes doodle about general elections in Pakistan

03:11 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee registers meager gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: