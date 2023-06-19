Pakistani-British journalist George Fulton bids farewell to Pakistan

Pakistani-British journalist, writer, and producer George Fulton has decided to leave Pakistan after spending two decades in the country. Fulton, a celebrated journalist who shared unfiltered opinions on different topics of Pakistan's political atmosphere throughout his career, has invested much of his time and intellect to the nation and state.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Fulton tweeted, "Pakistan Khuda hafiz. I’ve spent 17 of the last 21 years in this country, but alas it’s time to move on. Thank you for everything. Met my wife and had my children here. Till we meet again, goodbye. Stay strong. Pakistan Zindabad."

Pakistan Khuda hafiz. I’ve spent 17 of the last 21 years in this country, but alas it’s time to move on. Thank you for everything. Met my wife and had my children here. Till we meet again, goodbye. Stay strong. Pakistan Zindabad. ???????????? — George Fulton (@GeorgeFulton1) June 19, 2023

Fulton first visited Pakistan to launch a BBC produced political talk show, Question Time Pakistan, in 2002. He also produced another show for BBC titled Hard Talk Pakistan.

After gaining success for various of his ventures, Fulton launched his YouTube channel Desi George, where he frequently collaborated with former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera Akram, an Australian social worker.

Apart from BBC, Fulton was also offered to host a TV show by Geo TV titled ‘George ka Pakistan’ which propelled him into limelight.

The journalist's enthusiasm and love for Pakistani culture by plowing fields with Punjabi farmers, and building Kalashnikovs with the Pashtuns, earned him the title of a real Pakistani and was later given the Pakistani passport.

Fulton later joined AAJ TV, where he launched another show, News, Views and Confused, and then moved on to produce Aaj TV’s morning show along with his wife titled, Kiran Aur George which the duo hosted.