18 burnt alive, 15 injured in bus-pick up collision near Pindi Bhattian

PINDI BHATTIAN – A tragic incident unfolded on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian on Sunday, claiming the lives of 18 individuals, including women and children. Additionally, 15 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus collided with a pickup truck transporting diesel drums, resulting in a devastating fire.
The ill-fated bus, carrying approximately 35 to 40 passengers en route from Karachi to Islamabad, saw the loss of lives of both vehicle drivers. The injured were swiftly transported to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital under the supervision of the medical superintendent.
The collision occurred around 4am near the Pindi-Bhattian Interchange, initiated by the bus striking the pickup carrying the flammable cargo, as reported by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad. Tragically, the bus was soon engulfed in flames after the collision.
Local residents rushed to the scene, bravely breaking windows to rescue passengers trapped within the burning bus. Among the injured, four are in critical condition and were promptly admitted to the hospital.
DPO Dr Fahad also conveyed that 18 bodies have been recovered from the bus and will undergo identification through DNA testing. This incident adds to the grim statistics of highway accidents that have claimed numerous lives.
Motorway authorities had to close two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway during the June incident, keeping only one lane open for traffic.
In a separate incident in July, five people, including a woman and two minors, lost their lives, while 20 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned in Punjab's Rajanpur district. The bus, carrying devotees of a Sufi saint, was returning from Sakhi Sarwar to Jacobabad when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.