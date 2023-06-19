Zero calories and sugar? unbelievable juus secret REVEALED!

Wait... so you're telling me beverages can be tasty AND healthy? Tell me more. In the diverse beverage market of Pakistan, we have an innovative offering that’s changing how people hydrate, one drop at a time.

Enter Juus, Pakistan's first-ever liquid enhancer, a robust fusion of taste, health, and convenience. But what exactly is a liquid enhancer and why should I care about it? A liquid enhancer is a concentrated flavouring you can add to water or other drinks to create a tasty beverage.

Zero calories and sugar?

Juus is an innovative liquid enhancer that transforms a simple glass of water into a flavour-packed, refreshing drink. A first of its kind in Pakistan, Juus provides an effective way to satisfy your thirst while packing a healthful punch with zero sugar and zero calories. It's a safe choice for everyone, including children and diabetics.

The Juus line includes six exciting flavours: Peach, Strawberry, Green Apple, Pomegranate, Pear, and Lychee.

With such a broad selection, Juus invites you to get creative, mix and match, and discover new favourites. Use Juus with cold or sparkling water, or try it frozen for a delightful slushie. To use, all you have to do is squish, squish, and that’s it!

Each 50ml Juus bottle can make up to 30 servings, proving that great things come in small packages. Carry it in your pocket, purse, or backpack; Juus offers convenience that fits your lifestyle. It puts you in control, allowing you to adjust the flavour strength according to your preference.

Juus is crafted in Pakistan, a New Zealand-born innovation, meeting international standards while maintaining local affordability. Priced as low as just 250 rupees per bottle, Juus embodies the blend of global innovation with local execution.

Currently, Juus is winning over customers in Lahore and is available in all Carrefour stores and Al Fatah stores in Johar town, Gulberg 3, Gold Crest DHA phase 4.

You can also buy it online on their website

When you choose Juus, you’re choosing a healthy, hydrating beverage. Despite the exciting burst of flavour, Juus is still more than 99% water, assisting hydration and detoxification. It is an excellent alternative to high-sugar drinks available in the market, which may contribute to weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, cavities, and dehydration. Juus keeps your health front and centre with natural flavours and sweeteners that don't spike blood sugar or harm teeth. Experience the revolution in refreshment—experience Juus.