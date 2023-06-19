Search

Sports

Pakistani athletes dazzle on the first day of the Special Olympics World Games

Web Desk 08:56 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Pakistani athletes dazzle on the first day of the Special Olympics World Games

BERLIN — On the first day of the athletics event held at the Olympia Stadium in Berlin (Germany) Special Olympics World Games, Pakistan's Samina Bibi and Mohammad Bashar qualified for the finals in the 50m race, Amara Brahim qualified for the 200m race while Abdul Haseeb qualified for the 800m race final.

Pakistan's Fiza Abbasi won 200m, Man Bibi won 400m, and Mirwaiz reached the semi-finals of the 1500m race.

Whereas, Muhammad Luqman and Manahil reached the quarter-finals of 100m.

And last but not the least, Pakistan's Umeer Kayani qualified for the semi-finals in the shot put event.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

British-Pakistani Enaam Ahmed's impressive start diminished by tyre problems, settles for 17th

03:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

11:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara wins international ranking fight title in Australia

12:57 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

04:47 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Which Pakistani players will feature in Canada’s Global T20 league?

04:56 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

President Alvi, Jahangir Khan felicitate Pakistan team for participating in Berlin Special Olympics

01:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sunita Marshall explains why she hasn't converted to Islam despite ...

10:50 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: