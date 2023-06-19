Pakistani athletes dazzle on the first day of the Special Olympics World Games

BERLIN — On the first day of the athletics event held at the Olympia Stadium in Berlin (Germany) Special Olympics World Games, Pakistan's Samina Bibi and Mohammad Bashar qualified for the finals in the 50m race, Amara Brahim qualified for the 200m race while Abdul Haseeb qualified for the 800m race final.

Pakistan's Fiza Abbasi won 200m, Man Bibi won 400m, and Mirwaiz reached the semi-finals of the 1500m race.

Whereas, Muhammad Luqman and Manahil reached the quarter-finals of 100m.

And last but not the least, Pakistan's Umeer Kayani qualified for the semi-finals in the shot put event.