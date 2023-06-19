Search

PakistanBusiness

Banks to observe normal banking hours on June 24: SBP

Web Desk 09:46 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Banks to observe normal banking hours on June 24: SBP
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – To facilitate the collection of government duties and taxes, bank branches will observe normal banking hours until 5:30 pm on June 24 (Saturday) while online payment facilities will also be ensured around the clock.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), through a statement issued here on Monday, informed that all those branches of banks that remain open on Saturday shall observe normal banking hours until 5:30 p.m. on June 24, 2023, to facilitate the collection of taxes through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC’s) over-the-counter (OTC) facility.

The measure has been taken in order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties and taxes on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that the Eidul Adha holidays were falling on the last days of the current financial year.

As per routine practices, all the banks and financial institutions would likely observe gazetted holidays of Eidul Adha and the closure of banks on those days would require the taxpayers to submit their taxes and duties before the holidays.

The central further advised all banks to ensure round-the-clock (24/7) availability of their online payment facilities i.e. internet banking, Mobile Apps, ATMs etc. to facilitate the taxpayers in online payment of government duties and taxes.

Eid ul Adha 2023 moon sighting updates

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Adha in Pakistan to be celebrated on June 29

08:25 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from June 16?

11:14 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 21%

04:41 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Pakistan's first air taxi service to be launched on June 18

11:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

State Bank to announce monetary policy on June 12

10:36 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Pakistani govt to present budget on June 9 as PM vows relief for businesses, people

09:14 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan announces holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

12:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: