WATCH — Shahnawaz Dahani's singing skills give competition to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Looks like Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani has another talent up his sleeve! A recent viral video caught Twitterati's attention where Dahani's vocal prowess became the subject of discussion.

In the video, the 24-year-old cricket player is seen singing a few verses of the song Jab Koi Baat covered by Atif Aslam and Shirley Setia. The off-beat, unsynchronized music and Dahani's singing skills resulted in a humorous 29-second clip.

Originally posted by his fellow team member, Hassan Ali, who announced that there is a “New singer in town,” the video quickly stole netizens' attention who couldn't decide whether to laugh or applaud the star for his confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

While tweeps agreed that Dahani is better on the field than in a studio, some users went ahead to compare him with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan — the self proclaimed singer.

Competition to chahat fateh ali khan? — Out of Context Pakistan (@Umairiology) August 2, 2023

Chaht ali ky baad Pakistan ko neya Hira mil gaya hy???? — IMF ???????????????????????????????????? (@imf_ik) August 2, 2023

Student graduated from chahat fateh Ali khan academy of singing ???? — Ammar_Tweets (@Ammar_ky_tweets) August 2, 2023

Ly Atif Aslam: pic.twitter.com/u0Ydk135Cc — Muhammad Arslan Akbar ???????? (@itsarsalawan) August 2, 2023

Mic ???? le lo is sy please — Aqeel Uz Zaman (@aqeelxaman) August 2, 2023