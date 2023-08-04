WATCH — Shahnawaz Dahani's singing skills give competition to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Looks like Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani has another talent up his sleeve! A recent viral video caught Twitterati's attention where Dahani's vocal prowess became the subject of discussion.
In the video, the 24-year-old cricket player is seen singing a few verses of the song Jab Koi Baat covered by Atif Aslam and Shirley Setia. The off-beat, unsynchronized music and Dahani's singing skills resulted in a humorous 29-second clip.
Originally posted by his fellow team member, Hassan Ali, who announced that there is a “New singer in town,” the video quickly stole netizens' attention who couldn't decide whether to laugh or applaud the star for his confidence.
While tweeps agreed that Dahani is better on the field than in a studio, some users went ahead to compare him with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan — the self proclaimed singer.
Competition to chahat fateh ali khan?— Out of Context Pakistan (@Umairiology) August 2, 2023
Chaht ali ky baad Pakistan ko neya Hira mil gaya hy????— IMF ???????????????????????????????????? (@imf_ik) August 2, 2023
Student graduated from chahat fateh Ali khan academy of singing ????— Ammar_Tweets (@Ammar_ky_tweets) August 2, 2023
Ly Atif Aslam: pic.twitter.com/u0Ydk135Cc— Muhammad Arslan Akbar ???????? (@itsarsalawan) August 2, 2023
Mic ???? le lo is sy please— Aqeel Uz Zaman (@aqeelxaman) August 2, 2023
Good try @ShahnawazDahani but stick to the cricket buddy. If you need any karaoke lasses so give me a ???? ????????— Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) August 2, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.2
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.7
|77,4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.72
|769.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.56
|941.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.06
|180.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28,25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.89
|751.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.62
|332.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
