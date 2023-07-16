Pakistan, Iran military top brass agrees to root out terrorism from border areas

Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir and his Iranian counterpart have vowed to eradicate “terrorism in border areas”, ISPR said in a statement on Sunday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Gen Munir has concluded his “successful” two-day visit to Iran.
According to the ISPR, the army chief had detailed meetings with the military leadership of the neighbouring country, including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.
Both the military commanders agreed that “terrorism is a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular”.
“They vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists' networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain,” the ISPR added.
Earlier, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Iranian armed forces at the military headquarters on his arrival.
The military’s media wing also said that Gen Munir called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain.
The Iranian leaders and the army chief discussed the significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability during the meeting.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.