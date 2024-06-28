Search

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow: Match time, venue and squads

06:16 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow: Match time, venue and squads
India and South Africa are all set to battle it out for the T20 World Cup 2024 title tomorrow (Saturday) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

India eye to bag the trophy again as they last won the title in the inaugural 2007 edition, while South Africa have qualified for the final for the first time after seven previous World Cup semi-final defeats in all formats.

This is also the first time that India and South Africa meet in the final of the showpiece event to conclude the amazing cricket tournament. 

Both sides remained undefeated in group stage, Super Eights and semi-final to seal berth in the final game of the world cup 

India have won every game they’ve been able to compete in, with the only dropped points coming from the abandoned fixture against Canada at a rain-soaked Lauderhill.

South Africa have also a perfect record at the tournament as they won all the eight matches to enter the final undefeated.  

Match Time

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 10:30 am local time or 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time. 

Venue

The match will be played at the Kensington Oval, which is located in the west of the Barbadian capital.

Squads 

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

