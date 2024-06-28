Pakistan Railways launches summer vacation special train from Karachi to Rawalpindi

: In a bid to enhance travel convenience during the summer holidays, Pakistan Railways has announced the launch of a special train service named the "Summer Vacation Special Train," operating from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
According to the sources, the Summer Vacation Special Train will commence its journey from Karachi at 8:45 PM, making its first stop in Lahore at 3:40 PM the following day, before reaching its final destination, Rawalpindi, at 10:00 PM.
For the return journey, the train will depart from Rawalpindi at 12:30 PM, arriving in Lahore at 6:00 PM, and concluding its journey in Karachi the next day at 2:15 PM.
This special service is configured with a total of 17 coaches, offering a variety of accommodations including 2 AC Business Class, 2 AC Standard Class, 12 Economy Class coaches, and 1 Power Van.
The inaugural run of the Summer Vacation Special Train from Rawalpindi to Karachi is scheduled for July 5 at 12:30 PM, with subsequent departures every alternate day. The train will make 14 stops along the route, providing a comfortable journey for up to 1140 passengers.
This initiative by Pakistan Railways aims to cater to the increased travel demand during the summer season, ensuring a safe and convenient travel experience for passengers between Karachi and Rawalpindi.
Passengers are advised to book their tickets early to secure their seats on this special service, which promises a blend of comfort and efficient travel across the country's railway network.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.