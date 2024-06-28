Pakistan Railways launches summer vacation special train from Karachi to Rawalpindi

: In a bid to enhance travel convenience during the summer holidays, Pakistan Railways has announced the launch of a special train service named the "Summer Vacation Special Train," operating from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

According to the sources, the Summer Vacation Special Train will commence its journey from Karachi at 8:45 PM, making its first stop in Lahore at 3:40 PM the following day, before reaching its final destination, Rawalpindi, at 10:00 PM.

For the return journey, the train will depart from Rawalpindi at 12:30 PM, arriving in Lahore at 6:00 PM, and concluding its journey in Karachi the next day at 2:15 PM.

This special service is configured with a total of 17 coaches, offering a variety of accommodations including 2 AC Business Class, 2 AC Standard Class, 12 Economy Class coaches, and 1 Power Van.

The inaugural run of the Summer Vacation Special Train from Rawalpindi to Karachi is scheduled for July 5 at 12:30 PM, with subsequent departures every alternate day. The train will make 14 stops along the route, providing a comfortable journey for up to 1140 passengers.

This initiative by Pakistan Railways aims to cater to the increased travel demand during the summer season, ensuring a safe and convenient travel experience for passengers between Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Passengers are advised to book their tickets early to secure their seats on this special service, which promises a blend of comfort and efficient travel across the country's railway network.