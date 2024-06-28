Delhi breaks 88-year rainfall record; airport roof collapses

DELHI - Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has shattered records and wreaked havoc across New Delhi, submerging ministerial bungalows and turning parts of the city into waterways resembling rivers.

According to reports from Indian media, residents have witnessed the highest rainfall since 1936, with approximately 236 mm of rain recorded between 8:30 AM yesterday and the same time today.

The torrential rain has caused flash floods across the city, overwhelming defenses in the red zone. Urban residents and travelers alike have resorted to abandoning vehicles and swimming to their destinations amidst the rising waters.

Accompanied by strong gusts of wind, falling trees and billboards have added to the chaos, disrupting normal life. Traffic systems are paralyzed, and several areas are facing power outages.

Municipal bodies, hospitals, rescue teams, and fire brigades have been mobilized to cancel leaves and implement emergency response measures.

Meanwhile, at New Delhi's bustling airport, the collapse of a section of the roof onto vehicles has resulted in one fatality and injuries to over six individuals, with two reported to be in critical condition.