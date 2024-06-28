Search

World

Delhi breaks 88-year rainfall record; airport roof collapses

07:19 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
delhi rain

DELHI - Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has shattered records and wreaked havoc across New Delhi, submerging ministerial bungalows and turning parts of the city into waterways resembling rivers.

According to reports from Indian media, residents have witnessed the highest rainfall since 1936, with approximately 236 mm of rain recorded between 8:30 AM yesterday and the same time today.

The torrential rain has caused flash floods across the city, overwhelming defenses in the red zone. Urban residents and travelers alike have resorted to abandoning vehicles and swimming to their destinations amidst the rising waters.

Accompanied by strong gusts of wind, falling trees and billboards have added to the chaos, disrupting normal life. Traffic systems are paralyzed, and several areas are facing power outages.

Municipal bodies, hospitals, rescue teams, and fire brigades have been mobilized to cancel leaves and implement emergency response measures.

Meanwhile, at New Delhi's bustling airport, the collapse of a section of the roof onto vehicles has resulted in one fatality and injuries to over six individuals, with two reported to be in critical condition.

World

07:19 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Delhi breaks 88-year rainfall record; airport roof collapses

06:12 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Girl raped and murdered in front of mother on sinking migrant boat

03:09 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Two ministers among 4 arrested for performing black magic on Maldives ...

10:00 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Iranians set to vote for new president today

04:58 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Bolivia’s army chief arrested after attempted coup

10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

President Ruto responds to unrest, refuses tax hike bill signing

World

09:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Video of Israeli forces unleashing dog on elderly Palestinian woman ...

09:28 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Sheikh Abdul Wahab Al Shaibi receives key to Holy Kaaba in historic ...

05:06 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

US House of Representatives demands probe into Pakistan’s Feb 8 ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:19 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Delhi breaks 88-year rainfall record; airport roof collapses

Gold & Silver

04:36 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Gold maintains upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: