Per kilometer travel allowance for MNAs increased in tax-heavy Budget 2024-25

07:52 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
Per kilometer travel allowance for MNAs increased in tax-heavy Budget 2024-25
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Friday passed the tax-heavy finance bill for the next fiscal year 2024-25, which will add to the woes of masses but simultaneously it brings relief for lawmakers. 

In the budget, the federal government has announced an increase in travel allowance (TA) for the member of the National Assembly (MNAs). 

TA has been increased by Rs15 per kilometers to Rs25 for the lawmakers of the lower house of the parliament. 

Furthermore, the travelling vouchers for each MNA have been increased to 30 from 25. The vouchers will not be cancelled if not used by the lawmakers, instead, they will be added to the next year. 

The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2024 after a clause-by-clause consideration, incorporating specific amendments.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb moved the motion for consideration of the Finance Bill, 2024 to give effect to the financial proposals of the federal government for the year, commencing on July 1, 2024.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

