Per kilometer travel allowance for MNAs increased in tax-heavy Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Friday passed the tax-heavy finance bill for the next fiscal year 2024-25, which will add to the woes of masses but simultaneously it brings relief for lawmakers.

In the budget, the federal government has announced an increase in travel allowance (TA) for the member of the National Assembly (MNAs).

TA has been increased by Rs15 per kilometers to Rs25 for the lawmakers of the lower house of the parliament.

Furthermore, the travelling vouchers for each MNA have been increased to 30 from 25. The vouchers will not be cancelled if not used by the lawmakers, instead, they will be added to the next year.

The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2024 after a clause-by-clause consideration, incorporating specific amendments.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb moved the motion for consideration of the Finance Bill, 2024 to give effect to the financial proposals of the federal government for the year, commencing on July 1, 2024.