Monsoon rains could cause devastating floods in Pakistan, says PM aide

08:55 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
Floods in Pakistan
Source: File photo

The upcoming monsoon rains could cause "devastating" floods in Pakistan, Romina Khurshid Alam, the prime minister’s coordinator on climate change, warned on Friday, urging authorities to ensure that relief camps are accessible to people in vulnerable areas.

On Wednesday, the chief of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a similar warning, stating that Sindh and Punjab provinces could face an "emergency" situation during the upcoming monsoon season.

The monsoon season in Pakistan typically runs from July to September. In 2022, large swathes of the country were submerged due to extremely heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers, a phenomenon linked to climate change. This resulted in damaged crops and infrastructure, and killed at least 1,700 people. The floods also displaced millions and inflicted billions of dollars in losses.

Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the potential for devastating floods during a meeting of the government’s task force on global warming and heat waves. She called for heavy promotion of relief camps in vulnerable areas to ensure accessibility.

Last month, many parts of the country experienced a severe heat wave, which experts attributed to climate change. Alam highlighted the urgent need for protective measures against the severe threats of heat waves and floods to food, health, and the economy. "Hazards cannot be stopped but can be handled," she stated.

Alam directed authorities to address deforestation and the dumping of trees in nullahs, as these could damage bridges during floods, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir.

Authorities have already taken most measures against floods, including establishing relief camps, mapping resources, desilting nullahs, and conducting public awareness campaigns.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab announced that authorities in the province had been cleaning and desilting nullahs to prepare for any pre-monsoon-related emergencies. PDMA Punjab Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia warned of potential urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Rawalpindi, and said administrations in these cities had been alerted accordingly.

"In case of rains, immediate drainage of water should be ensured in every city. Wherever there is a risk of flood, early measures should be taken," he stated.

