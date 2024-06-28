Two new polio cases in Pakistan take this year's tally to 8

Pakistan reported two new cases of poliovirus, bringing this year's total to eight, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).
The country had reported its sixth polio case on Tuesday. While the disease has been eradicated in developed nations, it continues to persist in parts of India, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
The two new cases were reported from Balochistan province and Karachi city. The NIH confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in stool specimens from two children, one from the Killa Abdullah district and the other from the Karachi Keamari district.
In Killa Abdullah, a 24-month-old boy contracted polio and suffered paralysis on May 22. This marks the third polio case from Killa Abdullah and the sixth overall this year from Balochistan.
In Karachi, a 36-month-old girl contracted the disease and suffered paralysis on June 3. This is the first polio case from the Karachi Keamari district and the second from Sindh province.
Pakistan's efforts to eradicate polio face significant challenges, including attacks by militant groups on polio workers. Many Pakistanis, particularly in conservative tribal areas, view the polio vaccination campaign as a Western plot to sterilize the population.
In 2012, the local Taliban imposed a ban on immunization against polio in some tribal districts. Consequently, dozens of polio workers have been killed in the country while performing their duties.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
