Search

Pakistan

Pakistan declares bank holiday on July 1

07:46 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
bank holiday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday across the country on July 1, 2024 (Monday).

In a press release issued on Friday, it was stated that SBP offices, as well as public and private sector banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs), will remain closed for public dealing on the specified date. However, employees of these institutions are required to attend their offices as per usual.

This bank holiday comes as Saturday and Sunday are already designated weekly offs, resulting in a three-day break from public dealings. Normal operations for public transactions will resume on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday).

The announcement aims to inform the general public and ensure that necessary financial transactions are planned accordingly during this period.

Pakistan

08:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan unveils Ranjit Singh's statue at Kartarpur

07:52 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Per kilometer travel allowance for MNAs increased in tax-heavy Budget ...

07:46 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan declares bank holiday on July 1

06:46 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Railways launches summer vacation special train from Karachi ...

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries ...

04:41 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Sanghar's amputated camel receives prosthetic leg

Pakistan

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

Advertisement

Latest

08:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan unveils Ranjit Singh's statue at Kartarpur

Gold & Silver

04:36 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Gold maintains upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: