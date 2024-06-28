Pakistan declares bank holiday on July 1

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday across the country on July 1, 2024 (Monday).

In a press release issued on Friday, it was stated that SBP offices, as well as public and private sector banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs), will remain closed for public dealing on the specified date. However, employees of these institutions are required to attend their offices as per usual.

This bank holiday comes as Saturday and Sunday are already designated weekly offs, resulting in a three-day break from public dealings. Normal operations for public transactions will resume on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday).

The announcement aims to inform the general public and ensure that necessary financial transactions are planned accordingly during this period.