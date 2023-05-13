Petition against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Nikkah declared inadmissible

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Saturday declared a petition against the alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of PTI chief Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi inadmissible.

Civil Judge Nasruminallah announced the ruling, stating that the case did not fall under his jurisdiction as the Nikkah was solemnised in Lahore.

The alleged un-Islamic Nikkah was brought to light after a petition was filed by Muhammad Hanif, a citizen of Pakistan, in a court in the federal capital.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that the Nikkah was performed during the “Iddat” period of Bushra Bibi, which is unlawful according to Pakistani laws.

“Why they held the Nikkah ceremony twice if the first one was legal,” he said, adding that the first event was held in Lahore.

After hearing arguments, the judge announced the ruling, declaring the petition against the former premier’s Nikkah inadmissible.

Bushra Bibi has been rejecting the claims. Responding to question about her “Iddat”, Bushra Bibi had once clarified that she left the house of her former husband, Maneka, after completing the “iddat” period.