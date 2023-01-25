Birthday wishes pour in for Mashal Khan

Congratulations are in order for mesmerizing and charming actor Mashal Khan on her birthday.

Known for her role 'Kinza' in Suno Chanda, Mashal turned 26 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in on social sites.

Pictures doing rounds on the internet show her cutting a birthday cake with a big smile on her face.

As fans and friends showered Mishal with love and prayers on her birthday, the actor took to Instagram to share the greetings.

The starlet rose to fame with Suno Chanda 2, a sequel to Suno Chanda and garnered praises with her role in Mere Humdam, Khaas.