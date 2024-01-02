Search

David Warner loses his baggy green cap ahead of career's last Test match

Web Desk
08:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2024
Source: Instagram (@davidwarner31)

Before his last Test, David Warner took to social media to appeal for the recovery of the backpack that had his loose-fitting green headgear. The rucksack vanished on the trip from Melbourne to Sydney.

Warner is eager to get his cap back and will be making his last Test appearance at the SCG this week. 

"Hi all, this is my last resort," he said in an Instagram video, "but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks."

It is believed that two caps—one of which Warner has worn for the most of his 111 Test matches—are included in the backpack. In 2017, after his wife Candice discovered it in a suitcase at home, he was given a new cap because the original could not be found.

Warner added, "Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."

"I think there should be a countrywide search right now from the Australian Government," Pakistan captain Shan Masood said. "We might need the best of detectives to get that back.

"Because he's been a great ambassador and he deserves every bit of respect and every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. He's an example to openers. And just personally I love watching him bat and love watching him play."

Web Desk

