US clears the air on Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Pakistan visit

WASHINGTON – The US on Friday distanced itself from the ongoing visit of Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan, saying the travel is not government-sponsored.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated this while responding to a question during a press briefing.

"As you are well aware that Imran Khan is still blaming US for his ouster from PM’s office while he’s also asking his supporters to keep protesting outside the White House. But yesterday Congresswoman Ilhan Omar met with Mr. Khan in Islamabad. It was kind of an hour-long meeting. Close associates of Mr. Khan claim that United States trying to clear the air with Mr. Khan. Is it true that Ilhan Omar is representing Biden government there in Islamabad," the journalist had asked.

"Well, as I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government-sponsored travel, so I’d need to refer you to her office for questions on her travel," Ned Price replied.

Ilhan Omar, who made history as being one of the first Muslim women elected to serve in US Congress, arrived in Islamabad on April 20 on her first visit to the South Asian country. She will stay in Pakistan till April 24.

During his ongoing visit, Omar has hold meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Her meeting with Khan had also triggered a debate on social media as the latter had been blaming the US for plotting his ouster from the office through a no-confidence motion.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on former ... 05:17 PM | 20 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Ilhan Omar, who made history as one of the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress, met ...

She also visited the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chakothi sector during his visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir where she also met AJK President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary to get first-hand information about the violation of basic human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.