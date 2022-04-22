LHC directs President Alvi to appoint representative to administer oath to Hamza Shahbaz
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed President Dr Arif Alvi to appoint a new representative to administer oath to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz as Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to do the same.
LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti issued the directives in a short order on a petition filed by Hamza Shahbaz against the Punjab governor for not performing his constitutional responsibilities.
The court has also ordered the governor to give reasons for not administering oath to the CM-elect.
During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais informed the court that the governor believed that the election for the Punjab chief minister was not held under the Constitution. It is the reason, he is not taking oath from Hamza, the top provincial law officer added.
At this, the LHC chief justice asked the AG to explain if it is in the Constitution that governor himself will observe the proceedings of the House.
In his reply, the advocate general said that on April 16 violent situation erupted in the Punjab Assembly where a female lawmaker also sustained serious injuries.
CJ, then, asked the governor submit in writing why he did not administer oath to the CM-elect as election was held on the orders of the court.
Advocate General Ahmed Awais told the court that the governor has refused to administer the oath.
At this, the chief justice asked him to give this in writing that the governor has refused to administer the oath so that the court can ask someone else to do the job.
The high court said that it will issue an order if the governor failed to submit the reasons behind his act by 2pm.
Punjab Assembly elects Hamza Shehbaz as chief ... 06:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz was on Saturday elected chief minister ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- LHC directs President Alvi to appoint representative to administer ...03:02 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022