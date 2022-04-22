Namra Shahid looks breathtaking in Mayun photoshoot
Web Desk
03:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Namra Shahid looks breathtaking in Mayun photoshoot
Source: (Abdul Samad Zia (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actress Namra Shahid has tied the knot recently in a beautiful ceremony and needless to say, the pictures and videos from her Mayun celebration are winning hearts.

The beautiful bride looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress paired with dazzling floral jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

The stunning portraits were shared on celebrity photographer Abdul Samad Zia's official Instagram handle and the fans are loving the pictures.

On the work front, Namra Shahid was praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht e Khaak starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in the lead roles.

Actress Namra Shahid ties the knot in a beautiful ... 03:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

Pakistani actress Namra Shahid has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony and needless to say, the pictures and videos ...

More From This Category
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at ...
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an ...
04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz expecting first child, ...
04:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Sahiba receives flak from fellow celebrities over ...
06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with ...
05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with ...
04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr