Namra Shahid looks breathtaking in Mayun photoshoot

Pakistani actress Namra Shahid has tied the knot recently in a beautiful ceremony and needless to say, the pictures and videos from her Mayun celebration are winning hearts.

The beautiful bride looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress paired with dazzling floral jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

The stunning portraits were shared on celebrity photographer Abdul Samad Zia's official Instagram handle and the fans are loving the pictures.

On the work front, Namra Shahid was praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht e Khaak starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in the lead roles.