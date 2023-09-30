Is Anushka Sharma expecting second child with Virat Kohli?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the beloved Bollywood power couple, are gearing up for an exciting addition to their family once again! Recent reports have been buzzing with the news that Anushka is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time.

This enchanting 'Chakda’Xpress' star, who has gracefully stepped out of the limelight for a while, is currently basking in the joys of her second trimester, according to reliable sources at Hindustan Times.

An insider spilt the beans, sharing, "Anushka is indeed expecting her second bundle of joy. Just like last time, the couple plans to make a formal announcement to the world at a later date."

Furthermore, this source hinted at the deliberate strategy behind her absence from public events and her recent retreat from the bustling Mumbai scene. "It's not mere happenstance that she has kept a low profile; she's staying away from the public eye to thwart any premature speculations," the source disclosed.

Anushka, in her quest for privacy, has even opted to skip attending her husband Virat's matches, leaving fans curious about her whereabouts.

Intriguingly, another insider has lent credence to the rumours by confirming that the couple were recently sighted at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. The twist? They kindly requested the paparazzi to withhold any photographs, promising that an official announcement would be made in due course.

Anushka and Virat's love story began in 2017 when they tied the knot, and the couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021. Now, as they embark on this exciting journey once more, their fans eagerly await the joyous news that will undoubtedly light up their world.