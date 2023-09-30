Is Anushka Sharma expecting second child with Virat Kohli?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the beloved Bollywood power couple, are gearing up for an exciting addition to their family once again! Recent reports have been buzzing with the news that Anushka is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time.
This enchanting 'Chakda’Xpress' star, who has gracefully stepped out of the limelight for a while, is currently basking in the joys of her second trimester, according to reliable sources at Hindustan Times.
An insider spilt the beans, sharing, "Anushka is indeed expecting her second bundle of joy. Just like last time, the couple plans to make a formal announcement to the world at a later date."
Furthermore, this source hinted at the deliberate strategy behind her absence from public events and her recent retreat from the bustling Mumbai scene. "It's not mere happenstance that she has kept a low profile; she's staying away from the public eye to thwart any premature speculations," the source disclosed.
Anushka, in her quest for privacy, has even opted to skip attending her husband Virat's matches, leaving fans curious about her whereabouts.
Intriguingly, another insider has lent credence to the rumours by confirming that the couple were recently sighted at a maternity clinic in Mumbai. The twist? They kindly requested the paparazzi to withhold any photographs, promising that an official announcement would be made in due course.
Anushka and Virat's love story began in 2017 when they tied the knot, and the couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Vamika, in 2021. Now, as they embark on this exciting journey once more, their fans eagerly await the joyous news that will undoubtedly light up their world.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
