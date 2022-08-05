Netizens disapprove Sarah Khan's new hairdo

Noor Fatima
09:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Netizens disapprove Sarah Khan's new hairdo
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Share

Sarah Khan is listed among the best actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry owing to her charm, dedication, and talent.

The Sabat actor's reel and real life is full of surprises and luxury but even after all the love and support she receives, many of the discontented keyboard warriors criticised Khan for her latest haircut.

It has become normal for netizens to approve or reject certain trends on the internet. 

Netizens suggested that Khan's new bangs do not compliment her look. Disapproved by many of her fans, they stated that her long hair were extremely gorgeous.

Khan is currently working on Amin Iqbal’s new project alongside Merub Ali and Talha Chohour. 

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled Eid moments ... 10:06 PM | 5 May, 2022

Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and hubby Falak Shabir left social media users gushing as the duo posted ...

More From This Category
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga all set to star in ...
10:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Indian twins take 'Pasoori' to another level
08:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse ...
05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Disha Patani sets internet on fire with new beach ...
07:28 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
'Collaboration does not mean consent,' says ...
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
04:40 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga all set to star in Joker sequel
10:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr