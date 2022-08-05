Netizens disapprove Sarah Khan's new hairdo
Sarah Khan is listed among the best actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry owing to her charm, dedication, and talent.
The Sabat actor's reel and real life is full of surprises and luxury but even after all the love and support she receives, many of the discontented keyboard warriors criticised Khan for her latest haircut.
It has become normal for netizens to approve or reject certain trends on the internet.
Netizens suggested that Khan's new bangs do not compliment her look. Disapproved by many of her fans, they stated that her long hair were extremely gorgeous.
Khan is currently working on Amin Iqbal’s new project alongside Merub Ali and Talha Chohour.
