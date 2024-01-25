ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a much-needed shift in the weather pattern for Islamabad and Murree. Deputy Director Irfan Vark indicated that rain is on the horizon for Islamabad, offering relief from the prolonged dry winter spell.
Similarly, the picturesque hills of Murree are expected to receive snowfall. This forecast brings hope to cities like Islamabad, which have been enduring dry weather conditions.
Meanwhile, Lahore is currently experiencing an exceptionally dry winter, characterized by intensified cold and reduced smog.
The plains of Punjab, including Lahore, are experiencing the harsh effects of this dry spell, resulting in foggy conditions that significantly affect visibility.
With temperatures dropping to a chilly 6 degrees Celsius, disruptions such as the closure of the Motorway due to dense fog have been reported. Moreover, the dry cold weather is causing colds and chest infections among residents.
In Swat, the prolonged drought has caused a worrying decline in the water table. The absence of rain and snowfall has adversely impacted the environment, affecting natural springs and drainage systems. Climate change has exacerbated the situation, leading to severe drought conditions in Swat, which are negatively impacting agriculture.
The lack of timely rainfall poses significant risks to crops, resulting in damage to standing crops and gardens. The water table has plummeted to 120 feet, indicating a critical situation that requires immediate attention.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.