ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a much-needed shift in the weather pattern for Islamabad and Murree. Deputy Director Irfan Vark indicated that rain is on the horizon for Islamabad, offering relief from the prolonged dry winter spell.

Similarly, the picturesque hills of Murree are expected to receive snowfall. This forecast brings hope to cities like Islamabad, which have been enduring dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Lahore is currently experiencing an exceptionally dry winter, characterized by intensified cold and reduced smog.

The plains of Punjab, including Lahore, are experiencing the harsh effects of this dry spell, resulting in foggy conditions that significantly affect visibility.

With temperatures dropping to a chilly 6 degrees Celsius, disruptions such as the closure of the Motorway due to dense fog have been reported. Moreover, the dry cold weather is causing colds and chest infections among residents.

In Swat, the prolonged drought has caused a worrying decline in the water table. The absence of rain and snowfall has adversely impacted the environment, affecting natural springs and drainage systems. Climate change has exacerbated the situation, leading to severe drought conditions in Swat, which are negatively impacting agriculture.

The lack of timely rainfall poses significant risks to crops, resulting in damage to standing crops and gardens. The water table has plummeted to 120 feet, indicating a critical situation that requires immediate attention.