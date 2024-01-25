Search

PakistanWeather

Murree likely to receive snowfall

Web Desk
09:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Murree likely to receive snowfall

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a much-needed shift in the weather pattern for Islamabad and Murree. Deputy Director Irfan Vark indicated that rain is on the horizon for Islamabad, offering relief from the prolonged dry winter spell. 

Similarly, the picturesque hills of Murree are expected to receive snowfall. This forecast brings hope to cities like Islamabad, which have been enduring dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Lahore is currently experiencing an exceptionally dry winter, characterized by intensified cold and reduced smog. 

The plains of Punjab, including Lahore, are experiencing the harsh effects of this dry spell, resulting in foggy conditions that significantly affect visibility. 

With temperatures dropping to a chilly 6 degrees Celsius, disruptions such as the closure of the Motorway due to dense fog have been reported. Moreover, the dry cold weather is causing colds and chest infections among residents.

In Swat, the prolonged drought has caused a worrying decline in the water table. The absence of rain and snowfall has adversely impacted the environment, affecting natural springs and drainage systems. Climate change has exacerbated the situation, leading to severe drought conditions in Swat, which are negatively impacting agriculture. 

The lack of timely rainfall poses significant risks to crops, resulting in damage to standing crops and gardens. The water table has plummeted to 120 feet, indicating a critical situation that requires immediate attention.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:21 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain likely in parts of KP today

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

03:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

UAE likely to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt for one year

10:06 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Murree snowfall season: Wardens directed to make best arrangements to ...

01:12 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today as ...

10:49 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Rain likely in Punjab, Potohar region as cold ...

Most viewed

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

10:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

PTA changes rules for issuing duplicate mobile SIM cards in Pakistan

01:49 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan Torkham border crossing reopens today after 9-day closure

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: