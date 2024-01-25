Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Lollywood sensation Mehwish Hayat has once again captivated all the attention on the internet!

Whether through her impeccable acting or stunning modelling, this 35-year-old artist has never failed to make her fans swoon with every role she takes on. Known for her bold persona and glamorous looks, the Ms Marvel star has become a beloved figure among netizens, who have fallen head over heels for her charm.

The acclaimed film and television actress is one of the most versatile and sought-after actress in the entertainment fraternity with a string of commercially and critically successful projects.

Hayat's versatility and acting prowess have allowed her to segue from fashion to film, recreating and debuting magical pieces and fashion statements. The London Nahi Jaunga starlet recently took to Instagram to share yet another set of pictures in which she took the internet by storm with her edgy look.

Donning a washed denim jacket and jeans, the gorgeous diva looked smoking hot with her sulty makeup and curves.

The breathtaking images left Bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh, among other social media users, spellbound. Singh commented, ”From Firdaus” under Hayat's latest post.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star added 3 tornado emojis in the caption, and amassed thousands of likes and comments from netizens.

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya. Hayat will also be dominating the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil slated for a release on Eid ul Fitr 2024. She will be starring opposite actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib.

The film is directed by Wajahat Rauf, produced by Shazia Wajahat, Badar Ikram, and Wajahat Rauf. Daghabaaz Dil is written by Mohsin Ali.