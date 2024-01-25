Search

World

Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in Ganga for ‘miracle cure’

Web Desk
10:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in Ganga for ‘miracle cure’

In a shocking turn of event, a seven-year-old boy named Ravi, battling blood cancer, lost his life after being forced to immerse himself in the Ganga River for approximately five minutes by his aunt. 

The family, hoping for a miraculous cure, subjected the child to this ordeal at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Despite the child’s distress and evident suffocation during the repeated dips, the aunt persisted with the ritual, ignoring pleas from onlookers who attempted to intervene. 

Meanwhile, Ravi’s parents continued chanting mantras.

Tragically, the boy ceased showing signs of life suddenly. Although bystanders rushed to retrieve him from the water, it was too late, and Ravi had already passed away.

Following the incident, local police station’s SHO, Bhavna Kainthola, disclosed that Ravi’s parents and aunt were detained for questioning. Originating from Delhi, the family’s actions are now under investigation.

The SHO confirmed that Ravi’s cause of death was drowning, prompting an inquiry into the matter.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

11:01 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Martin Luther King Junior's son Dexter Scott succumbs to cancer at 62

09:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Two US Navy seals pronounced dead after Jan 11 raid on Iranian vessel

06:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran holds air defence exercise after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

03:26 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China calls for restraint after Iran launches airstrikes in Pakistan

09:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Investigators look into causes of blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi

01:19 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Fatima Sydow: Culinary legend, author loses battle to cancer

World

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

02:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Russian military plane crashes near Belgorod, killing 74

09:31 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia 'to open first liquor store for diplomats in Riyadh'

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

11:25 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

OIC slams construction of Ram Mandir on site of Babri Masjid in India

01:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Myanmar army plane crashes in India

Advertisement

Latest

10:43 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in Ganga for ‘miracle cure’

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: