Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in Ganga for ‘miracle cure’

In a shocking turn of event, a seven-year-old boy named Ravi, battling blood cancer, lost his life after being forced to immerse himself in the Ganga River for approximately five minutes by his aunt.

The family, hoping for a miraculous cure, subjected the child to this ordeal at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Despite the child’s distress and evident suffocation during the repeated dips, the aunt persisted with the ritual, ignoring pleas from onlookers who attempted to intervene.

Meanwhile, Ravi’s parents continued chanting mantras.

Tragically, the boy ceased showing signs of life suddenly. Although bystanders rushed to retrieve him from the water, it was too late, and Ravi had already passed away.

Following the incident, local police station’s SHO, Bhavna Kainthola, disclosed that Ravi’s parents and aunt were detained for questioning. Originating from Delhi, the family’s actions are now under investigation.

The SHO confirmed that Ravi’s cause of death was drowning, prompting an inquiry into the matter.