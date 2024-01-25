Delhi child suffering from cancer dies of suffocation after dipped in Ganga for ‘miracle cure’

In a shocking turn of event, a seven-year-old boy named Ravi, battling blood cancer, lost his life after being forced to immerse himself in the Ganga River for approximately five minutes by his aunt.
The family, hoping for a miraculous cure, subjected the child to this ordeal at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
Despite the child’s distress and evident suffocation during the repeated dips, the aunt persisted with the ritual, ignoring pleas from onlookers who attempted to intervene.
Meanwhile, Ravi’s parents continued chanting mantras.
Tragically, the boy ceased showing signs of life suddenly. Although bystanders rushed to retrieve him from the water, it was too late, and Ravi had already passed away.
Following the incident, local police station’s SHO, Bhavna Kainthola, disclosed that Ravi’s parents and aunt were detained for questioning. Originating from Delhi, the family’s actions are now under investigation.
The SHO confirmed that Ravi’s cause of death was drowning, prompting an inquiry into the matter.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
