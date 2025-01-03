Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sarah Sharif’s killer father attacked with sharp weapon in UK prison

Sarah Sharifs Killer Father Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Uk Prison

Irfan Sharif, the convicted murderer of his daughter Sarah Sharif, was severely injured in a prison attack and transferred to a hospital from HMP jail in South London.

He was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon made from a can. Police are investigating who the attacker could be.

Irfan Sharif, 43, was covered in blood, with a deep wound on his neck that was bleeding heavily.

He is expected to be hospitalized for 2 to 4 days, with the possibility of a longer recovery period due to the severity of his injuries.

It is important to note that Irfan Sharif was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal beating and murder of his 10-year-old daughter, Sarah Sharif. His second wife, 30-year-old Binesh Batool, Sarah’s stepmother, is also serving a life sentence for the same crime.

Father, stepmother sentenced to life imprisonment in Sara Sharif murder case

