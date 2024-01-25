Search

Who are the Indian agents arrested for involvement in killing of two citizens on Pakistani soil?

10:57 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Who are the Indian agents arrested for involvement in killing of two citizens on Pakistani soil?

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani security agencies have arrested Indian agents involved in the killing of Pakistani citizens on the Pakistani soil.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi said at a press briefing in the federal capital on Thursday that Pakistani citizen Shahid Latif was gunned down outside a mosque in Sialkot last year. He said that Indian intelligence agents were involved in the killing of Shahid Latif. He said that an Indian agent has confessed to his involvement in the killing of Shahid Latif, adding that the Indian agent hired local assassins to carry out Shahid Latif’s killing.

The foreign secretary said that another Pakistani citizen, Muhammad Riaz, was gunned down outside a mosque in Rawalakot last year. He said that an Indian agent had Riaz gunned down through a locally hired assassin. He said that security forces arrested the hired assassin and he confessed to killing Riaz. He said that Indian agents were also involved in terror attacks and other criminal activities inside Pakistan.

Qazi said that India should be held accountable for these acts at the international level. He said that Pakistan’s Foreign Office has details of the Indian intelligence agents involving in Pakistani citizens’ killings inside Pakistan. He said the he is sharing details of two Indian agents because other cases are under investigation. He said that Indian agents Ashok Kumar Anand and Yogeshkumar would have Pakistani citizens killed through local assassins. He said that Pakistani security agencies got information about these Indian agents when they arrested their local facilitators.

