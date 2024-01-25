Search

Policeman killed in firing on Turbat election commissioner’s office

09:58 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Policeman killed in firing on Turbat election commissioner’s office
TURBAT – A policeman was killed in firing on regional election commissioner’s office in Turbat on Thursday.

Police constable on duty outside the regional election commissioner’s office was killed when unidentified people opened fire at him. He was identified as Namroz son of Shabbir.

Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident of firing on the regional election commissioner’s office and described it as an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. He sought a report from the interior ministry on the incident and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased policeman.   

Domki said the caretaker government would ensure peace for people as well as candidates taking part in the General Election 2024. 

On the other hand, two people were wounded when a time device exploded in the Sui area of Balochistan on Thursday. 

