Policeman killed in firing on Turbat election commissioner’s office

TURBAT – A policeman was killed in firing on regional election commissioner’s office in Turbat on Thursday.
Police constable on duty outside the regional election commissioner’s office was killed when unidentified people opened fire at him. He was identified as Namroz son of Shabbir.
Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident of firing on the regional election commissioner’s office and described it as an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. He sought a report from the interior ministry on the incident and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased policeman.
Domki said the caretaker government would ensure peace for people as well as candidates taking part in the General Election 2024.
On the other hand, two people were wounded when a time device exploded in the Sui area of Balochistan on Thursday.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.