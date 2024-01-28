Mahira Khan to headline Jashn-e-Rekhta event in Dubai

Pakistani megastar Mahira Khan, alongside Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, is poised to headline the upcoming Urdu literary festival, Jashn-e-Rekhta, in Dubai, as per the official Jashn-e-Rekhta website.
The literary fest is scheduled to be held from January 27 to 29 at Zabeel Park, bringing a vibrant tapestry of Urdu literature and language for South Asians.
The star-studded lineup also includes actor Shabana Azmi, producer Samina Peerzada, and Bollywood director Shekhar Kapoor.
On the inaugural day of the festival, January 27, Akhtar will engage in a thought-provoking conversation with Pakistani human rights activist Arfa Sayeda Zehra and actor Adeel Hashmi on the panel titled, Urdu Tehzeeb Aur Rishton Ki Lazzat.
On the second day of the festival, January 28, the Raees star will grace the event alongside Shabana Azmi and Bollywood director Shekhar Kapoor to explore the world of storytelling and character building in a panel titled 'Kahaani Se Kirdaar Tak.'
Taking to Instagram, Kha shared Jashn-e-Rekhta's post and wrote, “See you all tomorrow” with a red heart and bird emoji and tagged Jashn-e-Rekhta.
Jashn-e-Rekhta is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nayhan, the Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence in the UAE.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.