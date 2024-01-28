Search

Mahira Khan to headline Jashn-e-Rekhta event in Dubai

Noor Fatima
03:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Mahira Khan
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani megastar Mahira Khan, alongside Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, is poised to headline the upcoming Urdu literary festival, Jashn-e-Rekhta, in Dubai, as per the official Jashn-e-Rekhta website. 

The literary fest is scheduled to be held from January 27 to 29 at Zabeel Park, bringing a vibrant tapestry of Urdu literature and language for South Asians.

The star-studded lineup also includes actor Shabana Azmi, producer Samina Peerzada, and Bollywood director Shekhar Kapoor.

On the inaugural day of the festival, January 27, Akhtar will engage in a thought-provoking conversation with Pakistani human rights activist Arfa Sayeda Zehra and actor Adeel Hashmi on the panel titled, Urdu Tehzeeb Aur Rishton Ki Lazzat.

On the second day of the festival, January 28, the Raees star will grace the event alongside Shabana Azmi and Bollywood director Shekhar Kapoor to explore the world of storytelling and character building in a panel titled 'Kahaani Se Kirdaar Tak.'

Taking to Instagram, Kha shared Jashn-e-Rekhta's post and wrote, “See you all tomorrow” with a red heart and bird emoji and tagged Jashn-e-Rekhta.

Jashn-e-Rekhta is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nayhan, the Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence in the UAE.

