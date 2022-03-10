TikToker Hareem Shah's new PDA-packed video with husband goes viral

TikTok queen and controversial star Hareem Shah and husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.

As the couple continues to vacation Turkey, Hareem was spotted getting intimate with her better half at a public place. Her latest video has also gone viral on the internet.

The keyboard warriors criticised the couple over their PDA filled videos. The majority pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.

For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.