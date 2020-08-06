Angelina Jolie wants reconciliation between Brad Pitt and kids
Share
Things are better between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and ex, Brad Pitt, but no, they aren't getting back together. And now, the A-lister wants her children to have a better relationship with their father.
According to US Weekly, Jolie “has been advocating for a reconciliation” between the actor and their oldest children: Maddox and Pax.
However, a source close to the family told the tabloid that “there’s no sign this is true, but it would be great if they were.”
Pitt's relationship with oldest son Maddox has been rough since 2016 after the two had an argument on a flight.
"The relationship continues to be nonexistent," reported the magazine.
Earlier this year, during an interview with Vogue, Jolie confessed that she filed for divorce from Pitt for the 'well-being' of their kids.
Brad and Angelina called it quits in 2016 after a messy fight. The former couple have six children including Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Shan Masood, Muhammad Abbas uplift Pakistan in first England Test12:59 AM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Coronavirus — Public sector schools opened in KP11:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in fares09:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- FO dismisses back channel diplomacy with India09:23 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- Chohan roasts anchorperson Imran Khan for maligning CM Buzdar08:22 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
-
- Angelina Jolie wants reconciliation between Brad Pitt and kids02:57 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- I had an inferiority complex and grew up applying fairness creams: ...01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020