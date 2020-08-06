UNSC expresses serious concern over current IIOJ&K situation 

NEW YORK - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed deep concern over the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The Council which met at the request of Pakistan on the occasion of completion of one year of Indian illegal actions to abrogate special status of occupied territory was briefed on the current situation.

The closed-door meeting was presided over by Ambassador of Indonesia, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Security Council members expressed the hope that relevant parties would exercise restraint and properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

Chinese envoy to the UN Zhang Jun underlined that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the past and should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.