UNSC expresses serious concern over current IIOJ&K situation 
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
UNSC expresses serious concern over current IIOJ&K situation 
Share

NEW YORK - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed deep concern over the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). 

The Council which met at the request of Pakistan on the occasion of completion of one year of Indian illegal actions to abrogate special status of occupied territory was briefed on the current situation.

The closed-door meeting was presided over by Ambassador of Indonesia, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Security Council members expressed the hope that relevant parties would exercise restraint and properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

Chinese envoy to the UN Zhang Jun underlined that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the past and should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

More From This Category
Coronavirus — Public sector schools opened in KP
11:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in ...
09:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
FO dismisses back channel diplomacy with India
09:23 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Chohan roasts anchorperson Imran Khan for ...
08:22 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to send new political map to Google, ...
06:52 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus — Tourism sector, din-in ...
05:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBI seizes guns at home of YouTube star Jake Paul
06:24 PM | 6 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr