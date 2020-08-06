Joint session of parliament in Islamabad today
03:52 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The joint session of the parliament will be held in Islamabad today (Thursday).
According to media details, the session will be held at 5:00 pm.
The House will pass a resolution to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
