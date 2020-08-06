Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide

03:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2020
Television actor Sameer Sharma died by suicide on Wednesday night at his residence in Malad, Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the Malad police officials, Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his home. No suicide note has been found in the house.

His body was discovered by a security guard who informed other members of the apartment complex. 

The 44-year-old is a popular TV actor and has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir among others. He was also seen in Bollywood movies such as "Hasee Toh Phasee" and Imtiaz Ali's "Tamasha".

May his soul rest in peace.

